3 firms face raps over P87-million worth of smuggled goods

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs has filed criminal complaints before the Department of Justice against 3 companies for alleged unlawful importation of P87-million worth of goods.

The agency said in a statement Thursday a case was filed against Jantheara Trading International for alleged misdeclaration of onions amounting to P3.3 million on May 17, 2021 at the Port of Davao.

Also charged was Denian Dry Goods Trading for alleged misdeclaration of cigarettes worth P50.7 million on Sept. 18, 2020 at the Port of Cagayan de Oro.

The BOC also filed a case against Micastar Consumer Goods Trading for alleged misdeclaration of various products such as copy paper, insulators, chairs and bricks amounting to P33.2 million on May 2, 2021 at the Port of Manila.

The licensed customs brokers who processed the importations are facing similar complaints.

According to the BOC, the importers and the customs brokers purportedly violated several provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and other applicable laws.

