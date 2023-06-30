President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the 50th anniversary of the Philippine Coconut Authority held in the Coconut Palace at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City on June 29, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Think tank Stratbase ADR Institute said it is satisfied with the performance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his first year in office.

At a forum in Pasig, Stratbase President Dindo Manhit gave Marcos a grade of 8 out of 10. He said the government has started many reforms and new policies. And although the current government inherited a bad fiscal situation, Manhit said the economy is recovering quite well.

Manhit also said that he is seeing strong prospects for more collaborative and transparent governance under this government.

"The best for us to do is to create more collaborative governance. Collaborative means we have to bring people together to make them more accountable," he said.

However, Manhit is seeing challenges in the next 5 years.

"We can’t rely on OFWs alone. We can’t rely on BPOs. We need an investment-led growth trajectory where jobs can be created," Manhit also said.

He added that programs should respond to the key concerns of Filipinos, like prices of goods, jobs, and wages.

Speakers at the forum, which was co-organized by Democracy Watch, agreed that the positive effects of government programs may not be felt yet in the first year of the administration.

But they hope the benefits to the people will soon trickle down to the public that has been experiencing high prices of basic goods and high interest rates.

An agricultural group earlier gave Marcos a 7 out of 10 score on his stint as Secretary of Agriculture.