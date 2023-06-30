LIST: Roads in NCR affected by weekend reblocking

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will conduct reblocking on select roads in Metro Manila this weekend starting at 11 p.m. on June 30, Friday, until July 3.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes during the temporary closure of the following roads, which will be reopened by 5 a.m. on Monday.

1. C-5 Road (NB), Arcovia to Isuzu (1st lane), Pasig City

2. C-5 Road (SB), to Korean Embassy, Makati City

3. C-3 Road eastbound, between J. Teodoro to Rizal Ave. (1st lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City

4. C-3 Road eastbound, between M. H. Del Pilar St. and Josefina St. (2nd lane from sidewalk), Caloocan City

5. EDSA (NB), between Gen. Tirona St. to Don Vicente Ang, Caloocan City

6. Mc Arthur Highway (NB), between Calle Uno to Monumento Circle (Inner lane), Caloocan City

7. Rizal Ave. Exit (NB), between 1st Ave. & 2nd Ave. (1st lane), Caloocan City

8. Mindanao Ave. (NB) Mindanao underpass to Tullahan Bridge III (fronting Unioil, truck lane), Quezon City

9. Mindanao Ave. (SB), BJMP to JBD Plaza Building (fronting BJMP, truck lane), Quezon City

10. A. Bonifacio Ave. (NB), Corner Sgt. Rivera St. (2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

11. A. Bonifacio Ave. (SB), opposite Gen. Tinio Street to Blumentritt (2nd lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

12. G. Araneta Ave. (SB), Sto. Domingo Ave. to Del Monte Avenue (all lanes are affected), Quezon City

13. Commonwealth Ave. (NB), from Sandigan Bayan to Kristong Hari (1st lane from center) and Ilang Ilang Street to Kristong Hari Parish Church (4th lane from center), Quezon City

14. Commonwealth Ave. (NB), from Diliman Doctors Hospital to Zuzuaregui Street (all lanes are affected), Quezon City

15. Commonwealth Ave. (SB), from Don Jose Subd. to Odigal Street (1st lane from center), Quezon City

16. Commonwealth Ave. (NB), from Soliven Street to Doña Carmen (all lanes are affected), Quezon City

17. Commonwealth Ave. (SB), from Immaculate Concepcion Street to Zuzuaregui St., (2nd lane to 5th lane), Quezon City

18. Commonwealth Ave. (NB), from Kristong Hari to B. Soliven Street (all lanes are affected), Quezon City

19. Aurora Blvd. eastbound, Broadway Ave. to Gilmore Ave., Quezon City

20. C-5 Road (SB), after Magsaysay Ave., Quezon City

21. C-5 Road (SB), after Magsaysay Ave. near u-turn slot, Quezon City

22. C-5 Road (SB), after C-5 and Ayala Heights Intersection, Quezon City

23. EDSA (NB), Taft Avenue - MRT Station (bus lane), Pasay City

24. EDSA (SB), after Malibay Bridge (Inner lane), Pasay City

25. Mc Arthur Highway (SB), Malabon City

26. C-5 Road, along Doña Julia Vargas - Lanuza Ave. intersection, Pasig City