FDA says has power to seize lato-lato

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it has the power to confiscate pro-clackers or lato-lato that is not registered with the agency, reiterating that it is also part of the mandate of the FDA to regulate toys.

FDA Director General Dr. Samuel Zacate said toys are under the mandate of the FDA, under the Center for Cosmetics and Household regulation.

The agency has issued a public health warning against the purchase and use of unauthorized lato-lato with lights and glow-in-the-dark lato-lato.

"FDA is also mandated to protect yung mga toys po natin. We issued that advisory regarding lato-lato that is not registered. Actually it needs a certificate of product notification for that particular matter," Zacate said.

"So if it’s not registered to us, if it’s not notified through our regular process, we can say only that we cannot guarantee the safety of those things. Lalong lalo na po ginagamit po ng mga bata so napakahirap din po kasi hindi natin alam kung ano ang mga nakahalo doon. So I think the [Department of Trade and Industry] is also addressing that particular matter, and the FDA is also addressing."

The FDA chief said the confiscation of unauthorized toys is usually done after coordinating with local enforcement agencies. "Problema kasi dyan yung mga lato-lato hindi namin makita kung saan talaga ang mga warehouse so we are coordinating with the law enforcement agency also," he said.

Asked if the FDA will move to confiscate pro-clackers, Zacate said: "Kung kinakailangan po bakit naman po hindi. Yun talaga ang mandato natin. Paalala lang po, sa FDA po kasi… we have the power to enforce law, wala naman po kasi kaming armas. So we’ll coordinate with the CIDG (about) that particular matter. Kasi I have to protect also my people…"