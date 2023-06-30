BSP sees June inflation ranging 5.3 to 6.1 percent

MANILA -- Inflation may have further eased in June, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Friday.

In a statement, the central bank said inflation may settle within the range of 5.3 to 6.1 percent.

According to the BSP, higher prices of rice, vegetables, and fish will drive inflation, along with the increase in domestic oil prices and electricity rates.

It added, however, that lower prices of meat and fruits and a decrease in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices could help keep inflation under control.

Inflation in May slowed for the fourth straight month to 6.1 percent as fuel prices, transport costs and prices of select food products eased.

However, it remains above the government target of 2 to 4 percent. Average inflation from January to May stood at 7.5 percent.

Official inflation figures are set to be released on July 5, Wednesday.

