Analyst: Marcos should focus more on solving domestic issues

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers a speech during the 50th anniversary of the Philippine Coconut Authority held in the Coconut Palace at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City on June 29, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is doing a good job in making the Philippines visible before the international community, he should not lose sight of domestic issues hounding the country, a political scientist said Friday.

Marcos made 13 international trips in a span of 12 months.

"I think his foreign trips should coincide in making sure that the domestic policy is also in order," Cleve Arguelles, president and CEO of research firm WR Numero Research, told ANC's "Headstart".

He said Marcos had so far "underdelivered" in his campaign promise in reducing the price of basic commodities.

For example, Marcos promised to lower the cost of rice to P20 per kilo when he was still campaigning for the presidency.

"Much of it has yet to be delivered and experienced by ordinary Filipinos," Arguelles said. "I can actually say the President has really underdelivered [or] made a disappointing performance on that policy alone."

For Arguelles, the Marcos administration should not have spent too much political capital in pushing for the creation of the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund.

"It's not inspiring confidence that the administration shows to spend its political energies for the first year to sign into law a no-audit and slush fund-like Maharlika fund. There are so many concerns about it," he added.

The bill seeking to establish the country's sovereign wealth fund is now awaiting for Marcos' signature.