MANILA (UPDATE) — Five individuals were wounded Thursday in a shooting incident in Barangay Masambong, Quezon City.

In a CCTV footage obtained from the barangay, a car was seen pulling over on the roadside with two men suddenly exiting the vehicle and opening fire on a passing SUV.

Inside the targeted vehicle was a 37-year-old male media practitioner, his 41-year-old sibling, along with their 8-year-old and 4-year-old nephews.

A 47-year-old bystander was also hit by a stray bullet and treated as an outpatient.

The relative of the victims disclosed that the family had just concluded a vacation at a hotel in Pasay and made a stop in Quezon City to grab a meal. Although they had initially been traveling as a convoy, the vehicles eventually separated.

The relative who received the distressing phone call recounted the incident and expressed her shock. "Sabi ng hipag ko, 'Nabaril kami ate, may mga tama ng bala punong puno kami ng dugo.'"

The wounded family members were rushed to the hospital.

"Pinaka-fatal samin 'yung 4-year-old namin na PWD (person with disability) na special child," she said.

According to Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director P/Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, they are still conducting an investigation. The four suspects — three who were on board a vehicle and one on a motorcycle — remain at large.

"On their way home at 2:45 p.m., sinalubong sila ng isang kotseng may kasunod na motor. Bumaba bigla ang dalawang sakay ng kotse at pinagbabaril. Kita talaga natin na tinatarget 'yung passenger side ng SUV," Torre said.

One angle cops are investigating is the nature of work of one of the victims.

“Isa sa mga biktima ay mediaman nga. Tingnan namin kasama sa mga nag witness against drug suspects at nag imbentaryo sa drug cases. Isa yan of course sa mga tinitingnan natin,” Torre explained.

He stressed that “it's too early to rule out any motives.”

QCPD is currently backtracking CCTV footage to pin down the suspects.



Authorities were able to trace the plate number of the vehicle in Bulacan. The license plate, however, turned out to be fake.—With a report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News