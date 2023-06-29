Watch more News on iWantTFC

Four individuals were wounded Thursday in a shooting incident in Barangay Masambong, Quezon City.

In a CCTV footage obtained from the barangay, a car was seen pulling over on the roadside with two men suddenly exiting the vehicle and opening fire on a passing SUV.

Inside the targeted vehicle was a 37-year-old male media practitioner, his 41-year-old sibling, along with their 8-year-old and 4-year-old nephews.

The relative of the victims disclosed that the family had just concluded a vacation at a hotel in Pasay and made a stop in Quezon City to grab a meal. Although they had initially been travelling as a convoy, the vehicles eventually separated.

The relative who received the distressing phone call recounted the incident and expressed her shock.

"Sabi ng hipag ko, 'Nabaril kami ate, may mga tama ng bala punong puno kami ng dugo.'"

The wounded family members were rushed to the hospital.

"Pinaka-fatal samin 'yung 4-year-old namin na PWD (person with disability) na special child," she said.

As authorities investigate the motive behind the attack, the family remains perplexed.

"Alam ko rin media rin po kasi ang kapatid ko... 'Di pa namin nakakausap ang kapatid ko kung may death threat ba siyang natatanggap," she said.

She went on, "Very private person po kami, wala po kaming kaaway... Wala kaming alam nagbakasyon lang kami tapos ganito 'yung nakuha namin."

According to Quezon City Police District Director P/BGen Nicolas Torre III, they are still conducting an investigation and the two suspects remain at large.

"On their way home at 2:45 p.m., sinalubong sila ng isang kotseng may kasunod na motor. Bumaba bigla ang dalawang sakay ng kotse at pinagbabaril. Kita talaga natin na tinatarget 'yung passenger side ng SUV," Torre said.