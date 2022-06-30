MANILA — Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulated his new Philippine counterpart Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. after the latter's presidential inauguration on Thursday.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Xi sent Marcos a congratulatory letter, wherein he recalled the "important consensus" they reached "on upholding good-neighborly friendship" of their two countries "and joining hands for common development."

"Xi said he is ready to work with Marcos to chart the course for the development of bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, and continue to write a great chapter of the China-Philippines friendship and cooperation for the new era, so as to benefit the two countries and their people," the embassy said in a statement.

After winning the presidential elections last May, Marcos had a phone conversation with Xi, during which the latter regarded the former as "a builder, supporter, and promoter of" the two countries' friendship.

Marcos succeeded former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration forged friendlier relations with Beijing amid a lingering maritime dispute in the South China Sea.

His father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., had normalized the Philippines' official ties with China.

Marcos is widely expected to follow his predecessor's diplomatic approach of balancing a strong alliance with the United States and economic ties with China.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan was Xi's special representative at Marcos' inauguration.

