Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines, administered by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, at the National Museum in Manila City on Thursday. Marcos called on Filipinos to unite and work with his government to achieve a better future for the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA –– A handful of senators on Thursday congratulated Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. after his inauguration as the country's 17th president as they rallied Filipinos to support the incoming administration.

"I call on our countrymen to support the new administration as it charts the country’s future amid the many challenges facing the nation in these trying times... All hands on deck tayo para sa mabilis na pagbangon at pag-ahon (for quick recovery)," Sen. Francis "Chiz" Escudero said in a statement.

Escudero hopes that "political parties, regardless of beliefs, persuasion or ideology, can set aside their differences so we can address with determination and resolve the big task that is before us: to make the lives of 110 million Filipinos better."

Meanwhile, Sen. Joel Villanueva thanked Marcos for recognizing in his inaugural address the importance of livelihood and sufficient wage for the labor force.

"Kasama po sa mga unang nabanggit ni Presidente Bongbong Marcos sa kanyang inauguration speech ang kahalagahan ng oportunidad sa trabaho, tech-voc training, at karampatang sahod. Bilang ating adbokasiya ito, nagpapasalamat po tayo sa presidente sa pagkilala sa mga ito bilang prayoridad ng kanyang administrasyon," Villanueva said.

(Among the first things that President Bongbong Marcos mentioned in his inauguration speech was the importance of employment opportunity, tech-voc training, and sufficient salary. Since these are our advocacies, we thank the President for recognizing these as priorities of his administration.)

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada also signified his intention to work closely with the Marcos administration. Estrada ran under the Senate slate of Marcos' "UniTeam."

"Asahan po ninyo ang aking taos puso at buong suporta sa iyong administrasyon upang sama-sama nating masolusyunan ang mga problema ng lipunan at maisakatuparan natin ang ganap na pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan mula sa kahirapan," Estrada said.

(Expect my full support for you administration so that we can solve the problems of society together and uplift our compatriots from poverty.)

Newbie Sen. Raffy Tulfo also congratulated Marcos and pledged his "judicious cooperation in terms of legislation."

"I will match his pledge of no 'excuses' with legislation and public service... In the 19th Congress, our response to President Marcos Jr. will be specific actions in terms of bills on OFWs, healthcare frontliners, implementation of universal health care, and reforms and efficiency at PhilHealth," Tulfo said.