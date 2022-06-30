Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - All security preparations are in place for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

Police, with contingents from the Armed Forces and the Philippine Coast Guard have been deployed in their designated areas as of 12 midnight, according to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

"So far we’ve not monitored any credible serious threat," she told ANC's Headstart.

Authorities will also secure freedom parks in Manila where protests are expected to be held, Fajardo said.

A total lockdown will be implemented by 9:30 a.m. at the National Museum where the inauguration will be held, she added.

Those who would like to attend the inauguration are discouraged from bringing any bags and water canisters, Fajardo said. They are urged to bring a transparent bag and to arrive before 9 a.m., she added.

Security was also in place in Davao City, where outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to arrive following Marcos' inauguration, according to Fajardo.