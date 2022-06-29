Robredo gets ‘mixed emotions’ on last day as VP

MANILA – Leni Robredo had "mixed emotions" on Wednesday, expressing her gratitude for being given the chance to serve as vice president over the past six years.

Wednesday, June 29, was her last day in office.

"Pasasalamat din na biniyayaan ako ng mga kasama sa trabaho na matitino at mahuhusay na lingkod bayan. Sila yung dahilan kung bakit malungkot din ang araw na ito," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

"Mahirap isipin na maghihiwahiwalay na kami pagkatapos ng 6 na taon na magkakasama kaming naglingkod sa gitna ng napakahirap na political landscape."

Robredo had a tough tenure as vice president, enduring verbal attacks from President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies since 2016.

However, being given the chance to serve her fellow Filipino made her and her office firm, she said.

"Kaya siguro naging matibay ang aming samahan dahil sa gitna ng kahirapan, we were able to render the kind of governance we feel every Filipino deserves. Kumbaga, we gave it our all. Walang sinayang na oras at pagkakataon."

Robredo shared a video of her last day in the Office of the Vice President.

Robredo, the face of the opposition for the last six years, lost to President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the May 2022 presidential elections.

She will be replaced by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of the outgoing Chief Executive.

