AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Tumanggap ng masigabong palakpakan at hiwayan ng audience ang rendition ng Carmini Choir sa OPM hit song na “Da Coconut Nut” na likha ng kilalang Filipino composer na si Ryan Cayabyab. Bahagi ito ng ginanap na “The Big Sing” o TBS 2022 noong June 14, 2022 sa Auckland Town Hall sa New Zealand.

Ang Carmini Choir sa kanilang pagtatanghal noong June 14 sa The Big Sing 2022

Ang TBS ang pinakamalaking choral event sa New Zealand na taon-taong inoorganisa ng New Zealand Chorale Federation o NZCF.

Ang Carmini Choir ay isang high school choir na binubuo ng senior high school students mula sa Carmel at Rosmini College sa Auckland kung saan miyembro ang Filipino-Kiwi na si Andreii Yakov Dela Rosa, 17 years old.

Si Andreii ang nag-suggest sa kanilang Kiwi conductor na si Mr. Robert Howell na isama ang Da Coconut Nut sa kanilang competition song para sa TBS 2022.

“It would be my last year to perform with the Carmini choir as I’m already in my senior year so I thought it would be great to suggest a fun and memorable Filipino song to the conductor.

I was surprised because I literally just came up to him and suggested the piece. He watched the video and he liked it. He even asked me to do the solo part but then it was too high for me so my choirmate did the solo,” kuwento ni Andreii sa TFC News.

Ang Filipino-Kiwi na si Andreii Yakov Dela Rosa na miyembro ng Carmini Choir

Dalawang piyesa ang kinanta ng choir ni Andreii sa kompetisyon, ang Lord, Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace at ang OPM hit na Da Coconut Nut. Nagustuhan ng kanyang choirmates ang kanta at ilan sa kanila ay pamilyar na rin sa kwelang awitin tungkol sa coconut o buko.

Si Andreii kasama ang kanyang Carmini choirmates mula sa All-Girls Catholic school, Carmini College at All-Boys Catholic school, Rosmini College. Ito ay kanilang larawan noong "The Big Sing 2021"

“They were surprised and some of them were already quite familiar with the song. Most of them found it quite a fun and goofy song.

I felt proud of it being sung and performed. It was fun!” sabi ni Andreii.

Dagdag pa ni Andreii, ipinagmamalaki niya at mahalagang maibahagi hindi lamang sa New Zealand kundi sa buong mundo ang musika at kulturang Pilipino:

“I think it’s the influence of my parents, especially, my mom. She’s obsessed with all things Filipino. It’s important for me to share our music and culture because it’s part of my identity and I want the next generation of Filipinos here in NZ and anywhere in the world to be proud of who they are and where they came from.”

Ayon naman kay Aileen Dacanay-Dela Rosa, 40 years old na ina ni Andreii, talagang ini-expose nila ang mga anak sa kulturang Pilipino kahit sila ay labing-isang (11) taon nang naninirahan sa NZ at tuwang-tuwa sila sa naging performance ng anak sa nakaraang TBS.

“We felt super proud of him and our Filipino music! Nakakatuwa!

We introduce them to Filipino food, music and events. We live in an area here in Auckland where there’s a lot of Filipinos so madaming opportunities to be exposed to Filipino culture. Madaming Filipino shops dito selling groceries, food, etc. In fact, in their school, Rosmini College, they have ‘Filo (Filipino) Night’ every year where they celebrate Filipino culture by performing Filipino songs and dances on stage,” sabi ni Aileen.

Ang Dela Rosa Family | (left) Andreii, Aileen, Austin at Marvin

Hindi man nakasama sa finalists ang Carmini choir, masaya si Andreii na naawit nila sa TBS 2022 ang isang awiting Pilipino.

May mensahe naman si Aileen sa mga kababayan sa NZ:

“To all the Filipino parents here in NZ, we’d like to encourage you to support your child’s talent and passion and continue to expose them to Filipino music and culture. You can start at home by playing Filipino music, cooking them Filipino food, and even watching Filipino films with them.”