This PAGASA image shows the location of tropical depression Domeng, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

MANILA — The low pressure area off northern Luzon developed into tropical depression Domeng on Thursday afternoon, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

Domeng was spotted 940 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 3 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said in a bulletin.



Another tropical storm, formerly known as Caloy, was outside the Philippine area of responsibility, said the weather agency.

PAGASA said the monsoon trough and the habagat would stir moderate to at times heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, PAGASA added.