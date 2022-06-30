Former lawmaker Rolando Andaya passes away

MANILA - Former Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando "Nonoy" Andaya Jr. has passed away, his family announced on his official Facebook page Thursday.

"We request for your fervent prayers for his eternal repose, and to allow us, his family, to grieve privately our loss," his children Ranton and Katrina wrote.

They did not specify the cause of his death.

Andaya made headlines in the Halalan 2022 campaign season when he backed the presidential bid of former Vice President Leni Robredo, a fellow Bicol native.

Prior to this, however, he floated the the idea of a tandem between eventual Vice President Sara Duterte and former Defense Secretary Gilbert 'Gibo' Teodoro.

Andaya also ran for Camarines Sur governor in May, but lost to Luigi Villafuerte.