Eid'l Adha to be observed on July 9

Muslims celebrate Eid'l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila. Muslims celebrated one of the most important days in the Muslim calendar despite the difficulty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Eid'l Adha, or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, will be observed on July 9 this year, the Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti said Thursday.

Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan made the announcement in a document signed June 30.

The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.



Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.

