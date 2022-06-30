Eid'l Adha to be observed on July 9

MANILA -- Eid'l Adha, or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice, will be observed on July 9 this year, the Office of the Bangsamoro Mufti said Thursday.
Bangsamoro Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan made the announcement in a document signed June 30.
The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated with a pilgrimage to Islam's holiest city Mecca, by doing acts of charity, and by having a feast.
Eid'l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is the other great feast of Islam.
