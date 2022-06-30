Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in his hometown Davao City Thursday evening, hours after he stepped down from office.

Duterte's commercial flight arrived at the Davao City International Airport at 7:17 p.m., where a water salute was done as a tribute to the former chief executive.

Applauses were heard from inside the plane that he took, while flight attendants thanked Duterte for his 6-year term.

Duterte was seen in a mall in Makati City right after he exited the Malacañang Palace on Thursday morning.

HOMECOMING CONCERT

A homecoming concert for the 77-year-old former leader was also held in the city, organized by a local mall and some of his supporters.

The concert, which featured various local and national artists, was also a tribute for him as the first Davaoeño and Mindanawon president.

As of writing, about 1,000 people are attending the concert, where strict security measures are in place.

Attendees have to undergo 2 layers of security inspection. Jackets, backpacks, pointed objects, and deadly weapons are prohibited in the venue.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed office earlier at noontime.

— with reports from Cheche Diabordo and Hernel Tocmo

