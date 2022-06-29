MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced it will be suspending its temporary offsite passport services (TOPS) at SM Mall of Asia and Newport City Mall in Pasay City on June 30.

Thursday, June 30, was declared a special non-working holiday in Pasay.

"The declaration is in line with the Presidential Inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on 30 June 2022 at the National Museum of the Philippines," the DFA said in a statement.

"Affected passport and apostille or authentication applicants, with confirmed appointments, will instead be accommodated at DFA Aseana, Parañaque City."

Applicants affected by the suspension will also receive an e-mail from DFA-OCA’s Passport Division regarding their new appointment date, the foreign office said.

The DFA said the operations at both malls will resume on Friday, July 1.

