Sara says no need for her to get jabbed in public

DAVAO CITY - Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has said there was no need for her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in public.

"Dili na siguro ninyo kinahanglan nga makita nga aktwal nga gibakunahan ko," she said in her radio program Monday.

"Enough na siguro nga madungog ninyo nga gina-push nako or gina-advocate nako ang pagpabakuna nato against COVID-19," she added.

(I don't think you have to actually see me getting vaccinated. It's already enough you'll hear from me pushing for or advocating vaccination against COVID-19.)

She made the remark after a listener asked the city mayor on Davao City Disaster Radio, a city government-owned radio station, about her inoculation to boost public confidence in vaccines.

Duterte-Carpio instead called on her constituents to receive the anti-virus jabs to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"Pero dapat siguro ang atoang pag-decide kung magpabakuna ba ta o dili is based on science. Dili based on hunghong or based on claims sa mga tao nga wala man pu'y basehan," she said.

(Our decision on getting vaccinated should be based on science. Not on speculations or claims made by people without basis.)

On Monday, Davao City recorded 422 new COVID-19 infections, raising its tally to 24,062. The tally includes 17,670 recoveries and 867 fatalities.

Amid surge in coronavirus cases, the city has been placed again under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest lockdown level, until July 15.

Since it began its inoculation drive, Davao City has administered 188,143 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 37,267 people already fully vaccinated.

-- Report from Hernel Tocmo