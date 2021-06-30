San Juan starts using Moderna vaccines

San Juan starts administering COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by American pharmaceutical company Moderna, June 30, 2021. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The city government of San Juan on Wednesday started administering shots of the COVID-19 vaccine by American pharmaceutical company Moderna to its residents.

The launch of the use of the Moderna vaccines was held at the FilOil Flying V Centre, the city’s main vaccination site.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said the city received 1,800 doses of Moderna vaccines, which were stored in ultra-low freezers due to the vaccine’s required storage temperature of -25 to -15 degrees Celsius.

"We have 1,800 doses good for 900 people. We will ensure na lahat 'yan maibakuna ngayong araw (that all of the vaccines will be used today)," Zamora said.

This comes after the Philippines received last Sunday its first batch of Moderna vaccines.

Last week, the San Juan City Health Office trained those who would administer the jabs.

"At the end of the day, I feel accomplished kasi alam kong marami akong natutulungang (because I know I've helped a lot of) residents," said Shirley Trani, who administers the vaccines to residents.

Among those prioritized for Wednesday’s vaccination are overseas Filipino workers and seafarers who are heading to countries with vaccine brand restrictions.

"Seafarer po ako. May requirement sa amin na Moderna o Pfizer po, hindi raw pwede ang Sinovac," said seafarer Kevin Lance Uy.

(I'm a seafarer. We're required to get inoculated with Moderna or Pfizer. We can't use Sinovac.)

According to Zamora, 69,586 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in San Juan City as of June 29. This represents 81.48% of the city’s target population of 85,400 to achieve herd immunity.

“Hopefully on or before July 15, ang 85,400 na target natin, 70% ng population, umaasa tayong 100% mabakunahan na sila ng first dose,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zamora said the city would hire an additional 200 health workers to speed up its vaccination efforts.

San Juan currently has about 400 health workers.

"We are hiring more people, lalo na magbubukas tayo ng pangatlong [vaccination] site. We are augmenting pati mga nagtatrabaho sa barangay health centers," Zamora said.

(We are hiring more people, especially since we are opening a third vaccination site. We are augmenting even our personnel in barangay health centers.)

San Juan City is set to open its third vaccination site located at the V Mall next week.

RELATED VIDEO