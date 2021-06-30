Remote schools in North Luzon get e-learning tools

The Department of Education distributes e-learning devices to a school in North Luzon. Photo courtesy of the DepEd

MANILA — Students and personnel in remote schools in North Luzon received electronic learning devices from the Department of Education as part of a move to strengthen the delivery of education through technology in far-flung areas, the agency said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DepEd said it delivered thousands of smartphones and dozens of laptops to "last-mile schools" in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions earlier this month.

The agency also provided e-learning devices to select schools in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

"Isa rin ito sa ating pamamaraan upang maisakatuparan ang pagbuo ng Public Education Network (PEN) na makatutulong sa atin upang magkaroon ng makabagong edukasyon," Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said.

(This is one of the ways for us to fulfill the creation of the Public Education Network that will help pave the way for a new kind of education.)

The DepEd's PEN project aims to provide connectivity to all of the agency's offices and public schools, especially those in far-flung areas.

In a Viber message, Pascua said the gadgets were donated by the Bureau of Customs, Department of Finance, and the Chinese government.

Pascua also said the DepEd had finished procuring internet load for public school teachers.

"We will start distribution very soon. Hintay lang ng (Just wait for the) announcement and guidelines," he told ABS-CBN News.

Classes in Philippine schools for School Year (SY) 2020 to 2021, which ends on July 10, were conducted through distance learning as in-person classes remain indefinitely banned due to COVID-19.

The DepEd has yet to decide on a date for the next school opening in public schools. Private schools, meanwhile, have been allowed to start their classes for SY 2021 to 2022 as long as they are done completely through distance learning.

