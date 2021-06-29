QC terminates Zuellig contract over new vaccination appointment app crash

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Quezon City government on Tuesday said it has terminated its contract with healthcare services provider Zuellig Pharma due to new reported technical glitches on its eZConsult app.

The vaccination scheduling app was again in hot water after residents had to wait for hours just to book a slot for vaccination against COVID-19 earlier Tuesday.

"We have already given Zuellig ample time to improve their system upon their request and yet their system has crashed again for the 9th time. We don't want to cause undue stress to our constituents who only want to register for vaccination," Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Belmonte said the services provider had reported a system upgrade for eZConsult, which "could already accommodate up to 50,000 users at a time."

"However, their system crashed again when we opened new slots. Imbes na mapadali, napabagal pa ang ating registration process," she said.

Belmonte instructed residents to instead register at the city government-assisted QC Vax Easy portal.

Quezon City legal counsel Orlando Casimiro accused Zuellig of breaching contractual obligations to the city for failing to improve its services.

"The Information Technology portion of the Service Agreement with the city government will be terminated and damages will be claimed against Zuellig because of the delays, inconvenience and frustration that our QCitizens have experienced," Casimiro said.

Zuellig Pharma Corp. chief business officer Jannette Jakosalem earlier apologized for technical glitches on its eZConsult app, saying the company did not anticipate the high volume of registrants.

"Hindi namin na-anticipate na ganyan kadami na sabay-sabay pumapasok sa system," Jakosalem said, assuring Quezon City residents the company was regularly upgrading the system to accommodate the traffic.

(We didn't anticipate that there would be that many who will access our system at the same time.)

More than once, residents were unable to book vaccination slots after the eZConsult app crashed.

According to Quezon City, those who booked slots up to July 6 can still proceed to their chosen vaccination site to get inoculated.

"The city government stressed that until the contract termination has been finalized, all ongoing bookings are valid," it said.

"Those scheduled for second dose should also follow the date indicated in their card, and take the jab at the same site where they had their first dose."

