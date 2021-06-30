Police units ordered to hunt down alleged drug lord Peter Lim

This handout photo taken on July 15, 2016 and received from the Presidential Communication Operations Office on July 16, 2016 shows Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaking with businessman Peter Lim during a meeting at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao. Duterte met with a businessman he accused of being one of the Philippines' top drug lords and threatened to kill him to his face. Malacañang Photo/AFP/File

MANILA—The Philippine National Police has ordered 3 of its offices to locate the whereabouts of businessman and suspected drug lord Peter Lim.

The PNP's Directorate for Intelligence, PNP-Drug Enforcement Group, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were directed to check on a report that Lim may have already left the country.

"We're continuing our coordination with concerned government agencies to locate this Peter Lim," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rolando Olay told ANC's "Rundown" on Wednesday.

"We are validating other information to our units, just like PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency), and we are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to confirm his whereabouts."

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said the fugitive indicted on drug charges may have already left the country. But according to the Department of Justice, Lim has no recent record of departure.

The DOJ had accused Lim of supplying at least 90 kilos of shabu to the so-called Espinosa drug group in Regions 7 and 8 in 2013 and 2015. Separate drug transactions also allegedly took place, with an unspecified volume of shabu, in 2014.

As the government's campaign against illegal drugs marks its fifth anniversary Thursday, Olay also rejected criticism it was only a war on the poor.

"Our accomplishment for the past several years speaks for themselves," he said. "We have done so much in the war against illegal drugs in the country."

More than 7,000 people have died in the bloody crackdown, based on official government data. But rights groups estimated the number of drug-war killings could be as high as 30,000.

The International Criminal Court prosecution has asked judges to open an investigation into the drug war, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed.