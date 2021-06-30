P10 milyong halaga ng 'smuggled' na sibuyas mula China nasabat sa Maynila

Kuha mula sa Bureau of Customs

Nakasabat ang mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs ang mga smuggled na sibuyas na galing China sa Manila International Container Port (MICP), sabi ng ahensya ngayong Miyerkoles.

Ayon sa Customs, nagkakahalaga ng P10 milyon ang naturang mga kontrabandong kanilang natuklasan noong Lunes, ika-28 ng Hunyo, at naka-consign sa E. Austero Merchandising.

"MICP District Collector Romeo Allan R. Rosales reiterated the Port's commitment to prevent the entry of all illegal goods including Agricultural products which are meant for human consumption and do not have the necessary permits to ensure the safety of such items," sabi ng pahayag ng Customs.

Idineklara umano ang mga ito bilang ice cream pero nalaman ang tunay na laman ng shipment nang isailalim sa non-intrusive at 100 porsiyentong examination.

Agad na naghain ang Customs ng warrant of seizure and detention laban sa nasabing shipment dahil sa paglabag sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News