News reporting grant to combat tuberculosis in PH launched

A tuberculosis information campaign under the Department of Health is calling on journalists and writers across the Philippines to apply for a reporting grant to help increase public awareness on tuberculosis and the solutions being done to combat it in the country.

The TB Media Fellowship under the DOH's #TBFreePH program aims to produce in-depth stories about the deadly disease in the Philippines. The fellowship includes public participation in the journalist’s work.

The fellowship is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

#TBFreePH will run a one-day TB Coverage Workshop on Thursday, July 1, 2021. After the workshop, interested journalists must submit an application with their story ideas.

Twenty fellows will be selected among the applicants who will have to go through workshops to further develop their stories.

From the pool of published stories, the best three stories will be awarded an additional cash prize.

More details about the TB Media Fellowship can be found here.