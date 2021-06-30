LIST: Travelers from 'green' territories to enjoy shorter COVID-19 quarantine in Philippines

MANILA — The government inter-agency task force on COVID-19 released on Wednesday a list of "green" territories from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.
The IATF from July 1 will a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines, task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.
The task force approved the classification of the following as "green" territories, Roque said in a statement.
- Albania
- American Samoa
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Benin
- Belize
- The British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cayman Islands
- Chad
- China
- Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Eswatini
- Falkland Islands
- French Polynesia
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Laos
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Rwanda
- Saba
- Saint Barthelemy
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Sierra Leone
- Senegal
- Singapore
- Sint Eustatius
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Togo
- Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.
After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.
The IATF "resolved that the option of presenting Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) validations as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers," Roque said.
The POLOs shall start accepting applications for validation starting July 5, 2021, he added.
"OFWs who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements," said the Palace official.
