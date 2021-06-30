LIST: Travelers from 'green' territories to enjoy shorter COVID-19 quarantine in Philippines

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrive at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on June 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government inter-agency task force on COVID-19 released on Wednesday a list of "green" territories from where fully vaccinated travelers could enjoy shorter quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.

The IATF from July 1 will a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, for fully vaccinated travelers who stayed exclusively in green areas 14 days before arriving in the Philippines, task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

The task force approved the classification of the following as "green" territories, Roque said in a statement.

Albania

American Samoa

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia



Benin

Belize

The British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso



Burundi

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast)



Eswatini

Falkland Islands

French Polynesia

Gambia

Ghana



Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Isle of Man



Israel

Laos

Liberia

Malawi

Malta



Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Morocco



Mozambique

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria



Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Rwanda

Saba

Saint Barthelemy



Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Senegal

Singapore



Sint Eustatius

South Korea

Taiwan

Togo

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)



Vietnam

Zimbabwe

Travelers from these territories will be required to take an RT-PCR test for the novel coronavirus on the 5th day of their quarantine. Even if they test negative for the pathogen, they will need to complete the 7-day quarantine, Roque earlier said.

After this, they are urged to watch out for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 7 days, he added.



The IATF "resolved that the option of presenting Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) validations as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers," Roque said.

The POLOs shall start accepting applications for validation starting July 5, 2021, he added.

"OFWs who can present International Certificates of Vaccination may already avail of the green lanes beginning July 1, 2021, provided they comply with other requirements," said the Palace official.