CHED warns vs fake solicitation for education subsidy

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Wednesday warned the public against people soliciting money from higher education institutions (HEIs) in exchange for receiving benefits under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program.

The CHED, in a statement, said it received a complaint from a group of schools against people posing as personnel of the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), the agency that handles the TES.

The individuals pretending to be UniFAST officials offered the schools a deal to facilitate their "UniFAST accreditation" so they could receive TES benefits, CHED said.

"Let us be wary and do a fact-check especially when there’s payment involved and a promise of guaranteed TES slots to its students," said CHED Chairman Prospero "Popoy" de Vera, who also heads the UniFAST board.

De Vera said the CHED does not authorize groups or organizations to process students' papers, and that all transactions are done through the HEIs or commission's offices.

The UniFAST is cooperating with the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter, CHED said.

The TES is a grant-in aid program funded by the national government that follows a prioritization scheme in selecting its beneficiaries from public universities and colleges, and private HEIs with existing agreements with the CHED and UniFAST.

The call for TES application for Academic Year 2021 to 2022 will be announced on the official websites and verified social media pages of the CHED and UniFAST, according to the commission.

