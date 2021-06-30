Ateneo launches survey research unit ahead of 2022 elections

MANILA - Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on Wednesday launched the Philippines' "first university-based opinion and survey research unit" months before the 2022 national elections.

BOSES Pilipinas plans to partner with non-partisan coalition PARTICIPATE in "releasing opinion polls and evidence-based studies on presidential satisfaction, 2022 elections voting preferences among the youth, disinformation and fake news, youth leadership and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), vote-buying," among others, ADMU said in a statement.

"Ang pangako sa bayan ng BOSES Pilipinas (What BOSES Pilipinas promises) is to provide knowledge and credible information that can assist them in making informed choices," said BOSES Pilipinas Convenor Dr. Imelda Deinla.

"The public can get comfort in the fact that our surveys will be conducted only after undergoing university review and approval of our survey protocols and complying with ethical guidelines," she said.

Aside from releasing surveys on election-related issues, BOSES Pilipinas also plans to "provide stronger evidence and information to secure the Filipino voice on significant public policy issues."

"It is our goal that our leaders and decision-makers will use those survey results in crafting responsive and effective policies and decisions," Deinla said.

"Ibig sabihin (This means), we will combine disciplines in the way we examine complex problems that the country faces," she said.

Ateneo de Manila University landed on the 601-650 spot in the 2022 QS World University Rankings released earlier this month.

QS rankings featured 1,300 universities from around the world, and assesses the schools based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.