MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday said he has acknowledged the criticisms of his predecessors regarding his leadership style as he vowed to be "more assertive" when Congress reopens.

Former senate presidents Franklin Drilon and Tito Sotto recently commented on the Senate's affairs, with Drilon even calling out the "erosion of the prestige of the Senate as institution."

"Nag-usap kami ni Sen. Drilon... 'Di ako napikon nung sinabi niya 'yun and I took it as payo ng nakakatandang kapatid. I told him in my message, I acknowledge," Zubiri said.

Zubiri also noted of Drilon's remark about "noisy" senators and their "lack of decorum."

"I fully note of your concern and we will do better when we come back... This time I will be more assertive," Zubiri said.

"Ang istilo ko di ako nagpapahiya ng kapwa senador dahil senador pa rin yan, halal ng taumbayan yan," he explained.

The Senate President also reacted on rumors of alleged coup in the Senate.

"I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues, kung ayaw nila sa akin they can replace," he said.

A similar rumor about Zubiri swirled earlier this year after the Palace allegedly grew unsatisfied with the Senate's "low output."

