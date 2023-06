MANILA — An explosion ripped through a Korean restaurant located inside a mall in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday.

Several people were injured by the blast in XentroMall, said Choy Aboboto, head of the local public safety department.

A rescue team has reached the area, as of this posting.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

— Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News