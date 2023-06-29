Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A mayor from Negros Oriental on Thursday made his case for the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the province.

According to Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, a potential candidate for October's village polls in Barangay Malabugas, Bayawan City was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the victim as Junard Barrios.

"He was gunned down in broad daylight by riding-in-tandem individuals. This guy came from a public event," Remollo told ANC's "Headstart".

"He's very active in barangay affairs. In his Facebook [page], you can see that he has intentions of running for a barangay position come October 30 if this will proceed," he added.

Remollo said this proved that a culture of fear and political intimidation persisted in the province.

"Barangay officials have been gunned down, not just in Bayawan but in other parts of the province, including Dumaguete, which have all been unresolved," he said.

"So, these are the series of incidents that we feel that could qualify the suspension of elections because of violence, terrorism," he added.

The public consultation on the possible postponement BSKE will end Thursday.

The Commission on Elections said Thursday it could decide on the matter by the end of September.

"I don't want to prejudge the ongoing consultations with our people... but surely the Comelec will be able to come up with our decision by the end of September up to the first week of October," Comelec chairman George Garcia also told "Headstart".

He stressed the poll body could only postpone the BSKE "in case of insurrection, rebellion, terrorism, violence and loss or destruction of election paraphernalia and other similar causes."

"We do not want to rush things here. We do not want to rush our decision as to whether to postpone really or not the conduct of the polls in the area," Garcia said.

The proposal came due to concerns on the province's peace and order situation following the assassination of Gov. Roel Degamo in March.