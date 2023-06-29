Steam plumes rise from the main crater of Taal Volcano as seen from Laurel, Batangas on August 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Taal volcano in Batangas made a short-lived phreatic burst at its main crater on Thursday, which was not enough to upgrade its alert level, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

"What happened in Taal earlier was just a 1 minute, 8 seconds phreatic burst. This happens when a hot material comes into contact with water, producing steam," Phivolcs chief Teresito Bacolcol told ABS-CBN News in a text message

"Mababa lang po ang nangyaring burst kanina, only 250 meters," he said.

(The burst that happened earlier was only low, only 250 meters.)

Bacolcol added that the volcanic event was not recorded in Phivolcs' seismic and infrasound equipment. It was only observed on the agency's IP camera.

Taal, which sits in a picturesque lake south of Manila, remained under the lowest level on its 5-step alert scale.

Bacolcol said there was "no need to raise Alert Level 2."

Alert 1 means "low-level unrest", while Alert 2 means "increasing unrest" and will trigger preparations for evacuation from hazardous areas, according to Phivolcs.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said Taal spewed 7,480 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide in the last 24 hours.

Phivolcs also reported an "upwelling of hot volcanic fluids" in Taal's main crater lake.

Taal generated a 3-minute tremor, Phivolcs added.

It warned that entry into the Taal Volcano Island, which is a permanent danger zone, remained prohibited.