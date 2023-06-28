Philippines registers more than 100 million SIMs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines has registered 100,721,667 SIMs as of June 28, a National Telecommunications Communication (NTC) official said on Thursday.

NTC Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvajan said the latest figure comprises 59.95 percent of total number of active SIMs. He added that the NTC has already hit its soft target of 100 milion SIM registrations.

He reminded the public to register their SIMs before the July 25, 2023 deadline as mandated by Republic Act No. 11934.

"If you do not register by July 25, ma di-deactivate ang SIM ninyo. Hindi niyo na magagamit unless ipa-reactivate ninyo within a period of 5 days only," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's "Sakto."

Failure to register SIMs linked to an e-wallet will mean loss of access to e-wallet systems. "You must go to payment service providers to reactivate your e-wallets," Salvajan said.