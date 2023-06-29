President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the launching of the “Kanegosyo Center”, an initiative spearheaded by Cebuana Lhuillier, at the Palacio de Memoria in Roxas Boulevard, Parañaque City on June 29, 2023. Rey Baniquet, PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the request of the United States to temporarily house in the Philippines its former Afghan employees was still pending as the government searched for an arrangement "to make it work."

"We are still looking exactly at how to make it work if we can. It’s entirely possible that we will not find a way to make it happen," Marcos said in a chance interview.

"That is why I was a little surprised when I saw some of the news reports [that] there’s a deal between the US. There is no deal."

The issue came to light earlier this month after the President's sister Sen. Imee Marcos called out the administration for its alleged "lack of transparency" in handling the US request.

In a Senate hearing initiated by Sen. Marcos, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the US made the proposal as early as October last year.

For the first time, Marcos himself explained the nature and scope of US request.

"We are only going to be a, how do you say, a transition area. Dadalhin sila dito, ire-relocate sila. Ang sabi ng mga kaibigan nating Amerikano, ika nila, hindi palalampasin ng 1,000 tao kung sakali man ay matutuloy itong request na ito. So, but there are many, there are security issues. Of course we have to be conscious of that," he said.

(They will be brought here and relocated later. Our American friends said they would not go over 1,000 people if this. request pushed through.)

Marcos said the government, "in principle," would want to assist the Afghans, who are in danger in their country for helping the US during the war.

"In principle, we would like to help... Ganyan naman ang ugali ng Pilipino eh, na matulungin tayo. But again we have to make sure that it is not something that will affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos," Marcos said.

"Ito kasi ang mga Afghan na tumulong sa mga Amerikano noong giyera. Tapos biglang umalis ang mga Amerikano, naiwan ito. Ang katotohanan pinapatay talaga sila ng kalaban kaya so inaaalalayan nila ‘yong mga ano," he added.

(Filipinos are really helpful... These Afghans helped the Americans during the war. After the American left Afghanistan, they were left behind. The truth is they are being killed by the enemy, so they are being helped by the US.)

The President said the US' request "is not something that we have encountered before."

"We will continue to study. Let’s see if there is a way we can do it without endangering the security of the Philippines, we will see if we can actually manage it," he said.