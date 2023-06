Phivolcs image

MANILA -- A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Surigao del Norte Thursday evening, Phivolcs said.

The tremor occurred 100 kilometers northeast of Burgos town at 7:30 p.m. with a depth of 5 kilometers.

Phivolcs also added that the tremor was tectonic in origin.

Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected.

