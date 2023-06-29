Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Muntinlupa City court has ordered the archiving of the murder case against former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta, who both remained at large.

The case stemmed from the death of New Bilibid Prisons inmate Jun Villamor, an alleged middleman in the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa or Percy Lapid.

The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 206 set aside the case after the other suspects, Alvin Labra, Aldrin Galicia, Mario Alvarez, Christian Ramac, Ricky Salgado, Ronnie Dela Cruz, Joel Reyes, and Joseph Georfo all pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of acting as accomplice to murder.

“Considering that the other accused in this case, accused DG Gerald Bantag y Quitaleg and CT/SSUPT. Ricardo Zulueta y Soriano, are not yet arrested, let this case be sent to the archive subject to revival upon arrest of said accused,” Presiding Judge Gener Gito said in his order dated June 27, 2023.

For accused Alvarez, Ramac, Salgado, Dela Cruz and Reyes, the court sentenced them to suffer imprisonment of 6 to 14 years.

They were also ordered to pay the private complainant a total of P225,000 for civil indemnity, moral damages and exemplary damages.

Labra, Galicia and Georfo got 2 to 8 years imprisonment and were also ordered to pay the private complainant a total of P150,000 for civil indemnity and damages.

The court also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to transfer the custody of Galicia, Alvarez, Ramac, Salgado, Dela Cruz and Reyes to the Bilibid for the service of their sentence.