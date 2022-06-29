UAE health care system handang harapin ang Monkeypox virus

DUBAI - Patuloy ang United Arab Emirates sa maigting na pagbabantay ng kaso ng Monkeypox sa bansa. Umakyat na sa 13 kaso ng Monkeypox virus infection ang namonitor sa United Arab Emirates, dalawa naman ang nakarecover, base ito sa huling ulat ng Ministry of Health and Prevention Authority o UAE MOHAP.

(Kaliwa) Handout photo ng Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noong nagkaroon ng monkeypox outbreak sa Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) noong 1997. Kuha ni Brian W.J. Mahy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AFP / (Kanan) World Health Organization handout photo

Photo: AFP/file

Sabi ni Dr. Alzacar Jadjuli ng Al Hana Modern Medical Center - Dubai kaya naman labanan ang banta ng Monkeypox basta ibayong pag-iingat ang kailangan.

“As of the moment hindi pa ganun kalala yung symptoms that require further treatment, symptomatic treatment lang meaning treat the symptoms, the pain, fever, and the rashes. So the protocol for now, those who are confirmed positive need to be isolated or quarantined in a hospital. But those who are in close contact with that confirmed case or patient (they) need home quarantining at least 21 days or three weeks,” sabi ni Dr. Alzacar Jadjuli, Al Hana Modern Medical Center, Dubai.

Anya ang common symptoms ay severe headache, enlarged lymph nodes o nagkakakulani, body ache, back pains at skin rashes.

“Skin rashes look like the smallpox parang butlig-butlig siya yellowish in the palms of the hands sole of the foot, face or respiratory infections since it is transmitted from one person usually by droplets like the COVID,” sabi ni Dr. Jadjuli. Paalala ni Dr. Jadjuli, magsuot pa rin ng face mask, gumamit ng alcohol-based hand sanitizer at umiwas sa matataong lugar.

“It’s a viral disease like COVID but self-limited one, ibig sabihin pwede siyang gumaling with further treatment nawawala lang siya unlike on what we know of COVID infection. It’s transferred from animal to humans,” paliwanag ni Dr. Jadjuli.

Nagpahayag naman ang UAE na handa sila para harapin ang bagong hamon sa kalusugan sa bansa matapos hagupitin ng COVID-19.

