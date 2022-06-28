Tropical depression Caloy moves slowly over West PH Sea

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Tropical depression Caloy continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Caloy was last spotted 395 km west of Iba, Zambales.

It has maximum winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving westward slowly , according to the state weather bureau.

Caloy will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is expected to bring rains to Bataan, Zambales, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda said Caloy is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within the next 24 hours.

She noted, however, that it may still continue to enhance the southwest monsoon for the next two to three days. – TeleRadyo, 29 June 2022