Vice President Leni Robredo meets with her staff at the Office of the Vice President. Photo from VP Leni Robredo Facebook Page

MANILA -- Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said her office received the highest rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) for the fourth straight year.

"What a fitting exclamation point to our 6 years at the OVP," the official said in a tweet.

We were granted an unqualified opinion by the Commission on Audit for the 4th straight year (2018-2021)!!! What a fitting exclamation point to our 6 years at the OVP🙏🙏 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) June 28, 2022

An "unqualified opinion," is considered the best a government agency can receive from state auditors.

The OVP first received the highest audit rating in 2018, a year after it was flagged by the COA for delays in liquidating travel expenses.

In recent years, her office executed pandemic and calamity response programs, including free swab tests, COVID care kits, and COVID vaccinations. Her office had also implemented poverty reduction schemes through Angat Buhay.

Robredo, 57, is set to step down on June 30, with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte succeeding her.

She placed second in the May presidential race, garnering 15,035,773 votes, next to President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Her spokesman has since said that she is doing "good" after the elections.