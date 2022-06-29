MANILA — The remains of John Albert Laylo, the Filipino lawyer who died in a shooting incident in the United States the other weekend, have arrived in Manila on Wednesday.

Laylo's family received his remains at the NAIA cargo terminal, before proceeding to the Manila Memorial Park in Sucat, Paranaque for the wake.

A public viewing will be held until Sunday.

Labi ni Atty. John Albert Laylo dumating na sa bansa. Si Atty. Laylo ang pinoy na napaslang sa Philadelphia noong June 18 habang sila ay patungo sa airport nang pagbabarilin ang kanilang sasakyan. @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/t9XZ8TU5R8 — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) June 29, 2022

The family thanked all the people who expressed their sympathies, and the government for facilitating the prompt return of Laylo's remains to the Philippines.

Laylo, who hails from Makati City, was on visit in the US when the shooting incident happened on June 18 in Philadelphia.

He was aboard an Uber car with his mother on the way to the airport when their vehicle was fired at by an unknown assailant.

Laylo was brought to the hospital but he succumbed to his gunshot injuries.

The Philadelphia police continue to investigate the incident, although it was quoted by the family and Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato to have said that it may be a case of mistaken identity.

