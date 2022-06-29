Pinoy chefs bumida sa Worldchefs Congress sa Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI - Ang Pilipinas ang naging featured country sa World Chefs Congress and Expo 2022 sa National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) sa Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates na ginanap noong May 30-June 2, 2022.

Nagsama-sama sa Abu Dhabi para sa 94-year-old Worldchefs Congress ang libo-libong delegado mula sa 105 bansa, 200 exhibitors, 4,000 chefs, 65 international speakers, at 70 participants mula sa global chef's challenge.

Ibinida ng Pinoy Chefs sa isang cooking demonstration ang sustainable ingredients mula sa Pilipinas.

Si Philippine Ambassador to United Arab Emirates Hjayceelyn Quintana ang naging keynote speaker ng event.

PE Abu Dhabi photo

Kinilala ni Ambassador Quintana ang naging ambag ng UAE-based Filipino chefs at ang private advocacy group na FilFood sa matagumpay na paglahok ng Pilipinas sa World Expo sa Dubai.

“Through research and determination, the FilFood team was able to curate a distinct menu that showcased the best of Filipino food to the world through our national pavilion at the World Expo. It was well-received throughout the Expo’s 6- month run among the million-plus people who visited the Philippines pavilion,” pahayag ni Quintana.

“As the Filipino food movement finds its own voice, we are able to develop a cadre of culinary ambassadors who will insist on authenticity, thereby developing a market for Filipino ingredients and adding more value to the lives of farmers, fisherfolks, artisans, producers, and everyone else in the ecosystem who bring food to the table,” dagdag ni Quintana.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Gitnang Silangan, Europa at Africa, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

Source: DFA website