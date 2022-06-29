NUJP, Bulatlat urge solidarity after SEC order to shut down Rappler

Student activists hold a picket against the arrest of Maria Ressa, head of Philippine online news site Rappler, by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in front of the NBI compound in Manila, Philippines on Thursday early morning, February 14, 2019. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has urged solidarity in the journalism community to thwart moves to silence the media.

This, after the country's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) affirmed its earlier decision to revoke the certificates of incorporation of independent media Rappler for allegedly violating the constitutional and statutory restrictions on foreign ownership in mass media.

"It is clear now, if it had not been clear before, that the journalism community and the communities that we report about and for must stand together against government moves to harass, restrict and silence any of us to keep the press free for all of us," the NUJP said in a statement Wednesday.

The NUJP said that the order to shut Rappler — which the organization said is still not final as it seeks relief all the way up to the Supreme Court — the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) moves to block alternative news sites Bulatlat and Pinoy Weekly, and regulating block time broadcasting arrangements create "more uncertainty to the media landscape in the Philippines."

"Throughout the six years of the Duterte administration, we have seen lawsuits and regulatory processes used as tools to muzzle the press and these, as much as the touted infrastructure projects, form part of the Duterte legacy," the journalists' group also said.

When Rappler was first ordered shut in 2018, Malacañang denied allegations that the Duterte administration had a hand in it.

Meanwhile, Bulatlat, one of the sites blocked by the government upon the request of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, condemned the SEC order, saying it was a form of censorship "just like the National Telecommunications Commission's order for the internet service providers to restrict access to" their website.

"We call on our fellow journalists to resist the attacks, and unite in defending and upholding press freedom and the public's right to know," it said in a statement.

Bulatlat said that the recent incidents "create a chilling effect and are part of the deliberate efforts to discredit and stifle the press."

"It is alarming how laws are weaponized to muzzle independent media. Administrative orders and other regulatory powers of government, such as franchise in the case of ABS-CBN, should not be used to trample upon press freedom and free expression," it also said.

A House committee in July 2020 denied ABS-CBN a fresh legislative franchise, which advocates said was a blow to the freedom of the press in the Philippines.

