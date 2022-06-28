LPA develops into tropical depression 'Caloy'

From PAGASA

MANILA—A low pressure area west of Zambales on Tuesday night developed into a tropical depression, which PAGASA has named "Caloy."

In a weather advisory released at 11 p.m., the state weather bureau said Caloy was sighted at 10 p.m. packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center with 55 kph gusts while moving west-northwestward.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon in the next 24 hours and bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

"The Southwest Monsoon enhanced by this tropical depression will bring occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength over Extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. These conditions are more likely in coastal and mountainous/upland localities of these areas," the weather bureau said.

The agency also said Caloy and the monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon.

PAGASA projected the weather disturbance will leave the Philippine area of responsibility within 24 hours before advancing north-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea until Thursday.

"It is forecast to remain a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, then slightly intensify and reach tropical storm category by Friday afternoon," it said.

