Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks to Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. (not pictured) during a meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, April 9, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin, Pool/EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday to attend the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Hayashi, who is the special envoy of the Japanese government for Marcos' inaugural, is visiting the country for the first time as foreign minister.

At the office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila, Hayashi met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin.

“I am pleased that in my watch, we forged with Japan one of the closest partnerships in the region and I daresay the world,” Locsin said, recalling the successful conduct of the inaugural Philippine-Japan foreign and defense ministerial meeting or 2+2 in Tokyo last April.

Hayashi described Japan's relationship with the Philippines as close and said it is at its “golden age.”

“It is with your contribution that our collaboration go beyond bilateral cooperation and encompass coordinated response to regional and international (inaudible). On behalf of the Japanese government, I really would like to express our thanks to you.”

Hayashi was appointed Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs in November 2021.

"We will make sure of our cooperation toward the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and further strengthen bilateral relations," Hayashi had earlier said.

Marcos will be inaugurated as the Philippines' 17th President on Thursday at the National Museum in Manila.