MANILA—Incoming presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile continues to recover from mild COVID-19 symptoms and is looking forward to his hospital discharge in the coming days, his friend and returning senator Jinggoy Estrada said Tuesday.

Estrada told reporters he check on Enrile's condition in their phone conversation last Monday, with the latter immediately assuring him of his stable health condition.

He has asked Enrile to serve as his "adviser" as the soon-to-be chairman of the Senate committee on national defense.

"Sabi niya (Enrile) he's willing to help any time ... si Manong Johnny at 96 (sic 98) is very sharp. At talagang he knows everything from A to Z," Estrada said.

Enrile's only problem is his sense of hearing and poor eyesight, the returning senator said.

ADVICE FOR OTHER SENATORS

While he will be openly seeking the advice of Enrile, Estrada in return will be advising neophyte senator Robin Padilla.

Asked what he will specifically teach Padilla, Estrada said: "Basically 'yung legislative mill."

He said he will also educate Padilla about how Senate functions as an institution, and how he should react when failing to get the support of the majority for his penned bill or personal advocacy.

"Kailangan talaga ay masusing pag-aaral especially si Senator Robin ay hindi naman abogado ... Dito sa Senado, patience is a virtue," Estrada stressed.

With his fellow "Macho Man" senators Vicente Sotto III, Panfilo Lacson and Gregorio Honasan already retired from the institution, they will have a new group in the chamber to be called "Apat na Sikat plus 1," Estrada said.

The group he said, will be composed of him and fellow actor-senators Lito Lapid, Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr., Robin Padilla, plus another returning senator Loren Legarda "as our muse."

