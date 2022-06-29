Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health has prepared a transition plan for its new secretary who has yet to be named by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the agency's spokesperson said Wednesday.

The DOH, in a statement, said it awaits further advice and instructions from the Office of the Executive Secretary "as to the Head of Agency upon transition into the new administration."

"Nakagawa na po kami ng transition plan, meron na po kaming listahan at briefers na iiendorso sa bagong Secretary of Health 'pag siya po ay nag-assume ng position," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a televised briefing.

(We have already made a transition plan and we have a list of briefers we can endorse to the new Secretary of Health when they assume the position.)

"So need not worry, but of course, it would also be advantageous to all of us kung makikilala namin siya at makakausap bago ang July 1. If in any case, we’re here, prepared to support the new secretary pag nag-assume na po siya ng position."

(So need not worry, but of course, it would also be advantageous to all of us if we can meet and talk to them before July 1. If in any case, we’re here, prepared to support the new secretary when they assume the position.)

Vergeire said she agreed with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's statement that his successor should also be experienced in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Malaking bahagi pa rin ng priorities natin ang pagsugpo at pagpapatuloy ng response natin sa COVID-19," she said.

(Addressing the pandemic and continuing our COVID-19 response are still a big part of our priorities.)

"Aside from COVID-19, ang dami pa ho nating public health issues na kailangang harapin (we still have many public health issues to face)," she added.