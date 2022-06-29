Cebu City allows full capacity of face-to-face classes

The local government of Cebu City has allowed the full conduct of in-person school classes for all levels in the locality.

It was approved by the Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama who signed executive order “Balik Eskwela, Pabakuna Bonanza, Ekonomiya Isaka!” on Wednesday.

The order, which will take effect immediately, was in response to city-based universities that requested to the Mayor the opening of face-to-face classes at full capacity.

Some of its mandates include the strict enforcement of minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks and physical distancing, among others.

“The said institutions are enjoined to promote the Covid-19 vaccination drive of the government,” the order read.

Special vaccination days for schools and universities will also be conducted to “assure a safe and healthful learning environment upon all stakeholders and for ease and convenience upon all concerns”.

All school clinics must also be prepared. Facilities and devices which improve air circulation and proper ventilation are also required.

The order also mandated the Cebu City emergency operations center to monitor the situation.

The city is under alert level 1 until June 15, 2022.—Report from Annie Perez

