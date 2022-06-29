Applause, salute as Robredo leaves office for the last time as VP

MANILA — Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday left her office in Quezon City for the last time, gifted with applause from supporters and a snappy salute from her security detail.

Donning a dress in pink, her signature campaign color, Robredo boarded a black coaster van outside the Quezon City Reception House and embarked on her final exit from politics.

The office had been a venue of most of her meetings, and housed memorabilia from her 6-year service as vice president. Many artworks and crafts given by her supporters have since been packed and would be up for auction to fund her Angat Buhay Program, which will be a non-government organization come July 1.

Robredo said she would prioritize health and education for her Angat Buhay NGO.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Robredo said she was mostly proud of her pandemic response initiatives, which also spurred volunteerism. She said her short stint in the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), where she met with families of the victims of the drug war, was also memorable.

Before Robredo left the office, her official portrait was also placed alongside previous vice presidents.

Robredo's term ends at noon of Thursday, June 30.

Her successor, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, is set to take office at the Quezon City Reception House.

Meanwhile, her eldest daughter Aika Robredo posted a photo of their family on Robredo's first and last day in office.

How it started (6/30/16), and

How it’s going (6/29/22)



🙏🏻🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/3uasEwUJJl — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) June 29, 2022

Robredo, whose 6-year term was plagued by fake news that targeted her and her family, will continue to serve the public as a lawyer and through her NGO.

Her spokesperson Barry Guiterrez earlier said that her camp is eyeing to take legal action against those who spread disinformation against her during her term.

A day after the polls where she lost to Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Robredo thanked hundreds of volunteers who led the massive people's campaign, which drew thousands and an unprecedented house-to-house drive.

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo ngayon, walang nasayang. hindi tayo nabigo. Pinakamahalaga, hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo," she said.

(I am telling you now, our efforts were not in vain. We have not failed. This is not the end. We've only just begun.)

"May nasimulan tayo hindi pa kailanman nasaksakihan sa buong kasaysayan ng bansa," Robredo added.

—with reports Adrian Ayalin and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

