VP Robredo shares how PNoy took care of her family during Jesse’s wake

MANILA - A different side of the late former President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III was shared over the weekend by his friend and political party mate, Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a Facebook post last Sunday, Robredo shared how Aquino took care of her family during the wake of her husband, the late Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, who died in a plane crash in August 2012.

Sunday was the 34th wedding anniversary of the Robredos, and was a day after the inurnment of Aquino, who passed away last Thursday.

“During the first day of Jesse's wake in Naga, the Malacañang people who were in Naga were scrambling to find a big Philippine flag in all the stores in Naga. They said PNoy saw the TV coverage and he didn't like the flag draped on the coffin because it was too small," Robredo wrote.

"There was none. So nagpadala sila ng big flag from Manila sa next available flight to Naga.”

Jesse, a recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, served as Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government from 2010 until his death. He and Aquino became "close" to each other when the latter became senator, according to the Vice President.

Robredo said Aquino suggested to bring her husband's remains to Manila for a short wake to allow people who could not go to Naga City to pay their last respects. The wake was held at Malacañang’s Kalayaan Hall, she said.

The family flew to Manila on a small plane with Jessie’s casket beside them, she recalled.

“We were immediately brought to Malacañang and the President personally received us. Jesse was welcomed with Military Honors,” Robredo said.

But amid the ceremony, something was afoot. She said the entire rubber sole of her right shoe was falling off.

"I wore a black dress and a pair of Bally pumps which was a pasalubong from my mother-in-law from one of her trips to the US many years prior. I have not worn those for a very long time but I felt it was appropriate for the occasion," she recalled.

However, after marching behind the casket after the honors on their way to Kalayaan hall, the sole of her right shoe was coming off.

"I tried dragging my right foot, para hindi matuluyan, pero every step that I did, nararamdaman kong lumalala siya," she said.

A member of the Presidential Security Group promptly picked up the detached sole, she said. "Dito ako sobrang bumilib sa PSG."

“Nakarating ako sa loob ng Kalayaan Hall na wala na yung ilalim ng sapatos ko. Ramdam ko na yung ground at yung sahig,” the Vice President said. She said she was thankful when Aquino suggested that the family take a break.

“Pagpasok namin sa isang room beside Kalayaan Hall, naghihintay na yung PSG na may dalang rugby. Sobrang boy scout!!! Naalala ko, habang pinapatuyo nila yung rugby sa sapatos ko, dumating si then Senate President Enrile and Speaker Belmonte to present to me the Resolutions of both the Senate and the House of Representatives," Robredo said.

"Hinarap ko sila na nakapaa ako.”

But in less than an hour, a new pair of shoes which then Social Secretary Susan Reyes had asked someone to buy for her from a nearby mall, arrived.

“Buhay na buhay pa until now (after 9 years). In fact, I used the same pair last Thursday when I went to Heritage Park for PNoy (Thank you, Susan). Pasensiya na sa Police Academy moment,” she said of the Parisian black pumps.

While they were taking a nap, Robredo recalled that Aquino had sent a bed for them to sleep on and even left chocolates for them.

“After work, tumambay na si PNoy sa wake and he said yung chocolates daw favorite ni Jess. Pag meron daw nun sa office niya, laging nag tatake home yung asawa ko. Haha. Nakakahiya talaga kami," she said.

"So whenever I see those red wrappers Daim is known for, si PNoy naalala ko.”

Aquino, she added, stayed until past midnight during the first night of Jessie’s wake.

“The people there were already advising us to go to our hotel to rest pero nahihiya akong magpaalam umalis kasi andyan pa si Sir," said Robredo.

"After a while, nilakasan ko na yung loob ko magtanong sa isang staff kung anong oras kaya uuwi si PNoy, yung sagot sa akin "Ma'am, naghihintay lang po siya kasi ayaw niyang umalis na andito pa kayo". Oopps!! Lalong nakakahiya,” she recalled.

Robredo’s post which was accompanied by two photos of when Jessie’s remains were brought to Malacañang, was shared over 5,000 times on Facebook, as of Tuesday noon.

On her radio program last Sunday, Robredo said her friendship with the late former President started after her husband's death.

"While kilala namin siya, hinahangaan namin siya, naging close lang talaga kami sa kaniya nung namatay na si Jess... Kasi nung namatay na si Jess, tinutukan niya talaga kami... First time ko siyang nakausap, yung night na nawawala yung eroplano (ni Jess)," she said.

"Laging yung concern niya, kami nung mga bata. Aside from the professional relationship, naging very personal sa amin," she added.

In a separate Facebook past last Sunday, Robredo marked her 34th wedding anniversary with the late Interior Secretary by sharing a photo of them by the Eiffel Tower.

"We celebrated our 25th with a family trip. Two months later, he was gone. It has been 9 years. But we still feel his presence everyday," she said.

The only son of democracy icons, the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and former President Corazon Aquino, died morning of June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

Aquino served as the Philippines’ 15th President, from 2010 until 2016. At the time of his death, he was chairman emeritus of the Liberal Party, while Robredo is chairperson.

