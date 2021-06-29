PH confirms 4,479 new cases; active infections at 50,000

A relative of a motorcycle driver who registered through a drivers association in Manila lined up to get vaccinated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' inoculation facility at the PICC grounds on June 23, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 4,479 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest announced in nearly a week, with active infections reaching over 50,000.

According to the health department’s 4 p.m. COVID-19 bulletin, the country now has 1,408,058 cumulative coronavirus infections, of which 50,037 or 3.6 percent are still active.

The day’s fresh cases and active infections are the lowest since June 23, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

The positivity rate is at 10.7 percent, based on results of 32,044 individuals who got screened for the virus on Sunday - below 13 percent for 8 straight days already, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team pointed out.

But the positive test results on Sunday were still high compared to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation of below 5 percent benchmark for at least 2 weeks in order to say that the country’s COVID-19 situation is already controlled.

US-based Johns Hopkins University said a high positivity rate means more testing should be done.

Meanwhile, 101 more people died due to the virus, raising the country’s death toll to 24,557.

The case fatality rate is at 1.74 percent.

The Department of Health said the day’s newly-announced fatalities included 75 cases initially classified as recoveries.

Recoveries increased by 6,471 to 1,333,464, representing 94.7 percent of the Philippines’ running tally.

A total of 28 recovered cases turned out to be active, the DOH said.

Nine duplicates, 7 of which are recoveries, have been excluded from the cumulative total.

Fourteen laboratories failed to submit data on time.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

The country is in its fourth month of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which started on March 1.

Government authorities have so far been able to administer at least 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The number of those fully vaccinated, or those who have received two doses, stood at 2,527,286, as of Sunday.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve "population protection" and safely reopen the economy.